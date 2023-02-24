Four ways kids can help with house moves

A house move is an exciting time in any family’s life, offering new experiences and opportunities. But it isn’t without its stressors – especially when figuring out what to do with your kids. But just because moving can be challenging doesn’t mean the kids can’t help make the process smoother.

Even with the help of professional movers, there are still a few things that your kids can do to get ready for the move and make it easier on everyone. By following this guide, you and your kids will be prepared to go when moving day arrives – and have a great time doing it!

Packing help

The greatest benefit kids can offer is helping pack the house. Have them help you decide which of their items need to come with you and which can be donated or sold to raise money for the move, initial living costs, or a special gift when all is said and done.

Harrison Gough, a house moving specialist at MovingAPT.com, says, “While younger kids may not have the strength or coordination to wrap and pack fragile items with the same expertise as out-of-state movers, they can still help with the process by organizing their own rooms or areas as well as helping to tape boxes shut. For older kids, have them assist the young ones and task them with double-checking that the boxes are sealed and secure.”

Many families have found that making a game out of packing can be fun and help the process go faster. For example, have kids race to see who can pack their items first and reward them with a special treat afterward, like an extra snack or screen time.

You can also try a “find and match” game by writing down items that should go in each box and having them search through their belongings to find those items.

Labeling

Nothing is more fun for kids than colored markers, stickers, and other fun labeling materials – and they serve an important purpose too. Make sure you have plenty of wide tape, labels, and markers so your kids can help label boxes with the room destination to which it belongs.

Like packing, labeling games can make the process more fun. For example, have kids makeup stories about the people and things in the boxes, draw pictures of potential destinations, or even compete to see who can label the most boxes.

Loading & unloading

While professional movers should handle the heavy stuff, kids can still help on moving day. For example, they can help carry lighter items such as stuffed animals, pillows, and cushions.

In addition, kids can help by going to each room as the boxes are being unloaded and placing them in their respective places. This will make for a much smoother move-in day on the other side.

Clean-up

When moving an apartment or house, it’s important to leave the space clean for the next residents. Kids can help with this by dusting, wiping down surfaces and furniture, vacuuming carpets, and cleaning windows. They can also go around picking up excess packing messes such as plastic wrap and packing peanuts.

Upon arrival at the new location, kids can also help with cleanup. Have them collect used packing materials into one place, sweep up rooms for preparation for the furniture, and wipe down empty shelves and drawers before placing items back into them.

Tips for Moving With Kids

While kids can be a great asset on moving days, there are a few things to keep in mind to make the process easier.

Provide lots of snacks and drinks throughout the day – this will help keep everyone’s energy up.

Let kids take breaks when needed, but don’t let too much time pass between tasks. This keeps them motivated and focused on the job at hand.

Explain the move to kids of all ages in simple terms they can understand and relate to. The more they know about what’s happening, the better they’ll be able to handle it.

Have a positive attitude and express excitement for the new home. Kids look to adults for cues on how to feel, so it’s important to set a good example.

Take lots of photos or videos so your kids can always look back and remember the experience.

If you have very young toddlers or babies, it may be better to organize childcare or ask a family member to look after them during the move. This will give you more time to focus on vital moving tasks while keeping your little ones safe and sound from all-too-common tip-over injuries when moving.

Is house moving with kids expensive?

Overall, the cost of moving shouldn’t be affected by the amount (or age) of children you have. However, if you’re looking to keep costs down, make sure that you hire a reliable and experienced moving company.

Moving companies often charge by the weight of items, the number of rooms, and the distance traveled, so taking the time to research a few different moving companies at least 6 weeks in advance of your planned move will be the best way to get the best deal. Comparing quotations from different companies will also give you an idea of which company can offer the most cost-effective move for your family.

And because you are getting the kids to help with extra services such as packing and cleanup, you can avoid the extra costs associated with hiring professional movers.

Finally, some moving companies offer discounts for low-income families to relocate. This means that having kids can actually help you save money when it comes to house moving costs.

Make moving easy for the whole family

House moves with kids can be made efficiently and cost-effectively. By planning ahead, finding an experienced mover, and involving the kids in simple tasks like packing, loading, unloading, and cleaning up, you can make the move an enjoyable experience for everyone without breaking the bank. And since children are often more eager to help with tasks like these, you can rest assured that your kids will be as excited about moving day as you are.