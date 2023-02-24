February 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Old weapons cache uncovered

By Nick Theodoulou06
Λεμεσός – Ανεύρεση οπλισμού

Limassol police uncovered an old weapons cache containing up to 50 guns, including ammunition and hand grenades.

Officers found the items on Thursday following a tip-off and subsequently visited a warehouse where the weapons were stashed.

Police stated on Friday that the weapons appear to be unusable but some may be unstable.

Amongst the weapons hoard were machine gun type weapons, a pistol, rifles, and even a “bazooka” type launcher.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Related Posts

New church leader and president meet

Jonathan Shkurko

President condemns Russian invasion on “dark anniversary”

Nick Theodoulou

Packed agenda coming to Rialto Theatre next month

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Cyprus News Digest: Akamas plan delayed yet again

Rosie Charalambous

Christodoulides to meet Mitsotakis on March 13

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign