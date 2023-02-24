February 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprusFeatured

Three people arrested over LGBTI incident (Updated)

By Andria Kades00
feb22
A screenshot of the incident from a video posted by Accept - LGBTI Cyprus

Three people were arrested in connection with the LGBTI-related attack at Cyprus’ university of technology (Tepak) in Limassol, police said on Friday.

Two of them handed themselves in while a third one was captured by police. They are aged 26, 23 and 22.

Another two suspects are still wanted, aged 24 and 25.

The incident on Wednesday saw a black-clad group barge into a lecture hall at Tepak university while it was hosting a presentation by Accept-LGBTI Cyprus.

In a video depicting the event, the individuals, also seen wearing masks are heard swearing and saying LGBTI slurs. A fire extinguisher was also set off in the lecture hall.

The episode has been widely condemned as an assault on free speech.

