February 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrested in the north for calling Tatar ‘crazy’  

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A man in the north was arrested for calling Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar “crazy” on social media, reports said on Monday.

According the Yeni Duzen, police arrested the man, a 60-year-old London-based Turkish Cypriot, on Sunday night, after trying to enter the north from the airport.

Reports from the north said that police arrested, Ibrahim Buyukarslan, who had come to visit Cyprus.

The post in question was made on June 2, 2022, when the man posted on his social media said about Tatar: “The man is crazy. They should put him in a straitjacket and keep him far away from people.”

The man allegedly admitted that the account where the comment was posted belonged to him.

He is being represented by lawyer and TDP party head Mine Atli, who said it was an issue concerning freedom of speech.

The court in the north decided that the man be released on bail but with travel restrictions.

