February 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
TurkeyWorld

Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake

By Reuters News Service00
fans throw toys on the soccer pitch for children affected by earthquake during a match, in istanbul
Besiktas' Jackson Muleka holds a teddy bear as fans throw toys on the pitch for children affected by earthquake

Besiktas fans threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch during Sunday’s match against Antalyaspor to donate to children impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

The Turkish Super Lig game, which ended 0-0, was paused after 4 minutes and 17 seconds to allow fans to throw the gifts onto the pitch. The earthquake first struck Turkey at 0417 local time on Feb. 6.

“Our fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys on the ground of Vodafone Park to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region to cheer them up,” Besiktas said in a club statement.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and neighbouring Syria has crossed 50,000. Ghana winger Christian Atsu was among the victims, having been found dead on Feb. 18 under the building where he lived in southern Turkey.

Related Posts

Republican war on ‘woke’ policies creeps into US debt-ceiling debate

Reuters News Service

One killed in new Turkey quake, 69 injured as buildings collapse (update)

Reuters News Service

‘Everything Everywhere’ dominates SAG awards, setting stage for Oscars

Reuters News Service

Thunberg, other protesters block Norway energy ministry over wind farms

Reuters News Service

U.S. warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia’s war in Ukraine

Reuters News Service

UK and EU leaders to meet Monday to finalise Northern Ireland deal

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign