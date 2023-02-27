February 27, 2023

The Road: exhibition at Gloria Gallery by Johannes van Vugt

By Eleni Philippou00
grandma (lieberman) 2022, oilpainting 13x18cm

A painting exhibition by Dutch artist Johannes van Vugt is the next showcase to be hosted by Gloria Gallery at its space this coming March. Launching on March 2, the exhibition will be opened by the Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Netherlands Fieke Huisman.

Following solo and group exhibitions in the Netherlands, Greece, South Korea and France, van Vugt is getting ready for his Cyprus art show.

The title of his exhibition, The Road, is taken from a poem by Robert Frost The Road Not Taken. “In the paintings,” explain the exhibition organisers, “you can find indications of choices that determine our journey through life. In his paintings, van Vugt often refers to his childhood. A growing child has to make choices that can turn out to be good or bad. How we interpret these choices really makes us who we are. We can look back into the past and see which choices have shaped us the most.

“In reflection on the human life cycle,” they add, “Johannes van Vugt paints his subjects with a sensitivity for human happiness and sorrow. He often uses classical forms of representation in Western art history, such as the portrait or the human figure. Van Vugt is guided by historical events as well as personal experiences.

“Working within these frameworks, van Vugt uses his emotional involvement as a means to critique contemporary ideas about religion, art, history, interpersonal relationships and social identity.”

Cyprus art lovers will have until March 21 to explore the Dutch artist’s paintings at the Nicosia gallery.

 

The Road

Solo exhibition by Dutch artist Johannes van Vugt. March 2-21. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday – Friday: 10.30am – 12.45pm and 5.30pm – 8pm. Saturday: 10.30am – 12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605

