February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Health ministry issues urgent call for blood donation

By Iole Damaskinos00
blood donation
File photo

The ministry of health on Tuesday issued an urgent call for blood donations due to very low stock levels.

Blood donation stations are operating, from February 27 to March 5, at the following locations:

Nicosia -1st floor of the Engomi Health Center at the corner of Nikos Kranidiotis Avenue and Makedonias Gonia, Engomi (near Alpha Mega supermarket,) Phone: 22809098, 22809052, 22809048

Limassol – Church Hall of Agios Georgios Havouza, Phone: 96651547

Larnaca – 3rd floor of the new wing of the General Hospital, Phone: 24800402

Paphos – Vasileos Konstantinou 89 Royal Business Centre, Phone: 99889711

Famagusta – at the building of the former cooperative opposite the Church of Agia Varvara, Phone: 96651537.

Related Posts

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation exhibition ReThinks CRAFSTMANSHIP

Eleni Philippou

High dust warning issued by labour department

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Man and child seriously injured in quad bike accident

Staff Reporter

Fourth arrest made in Nicosia stabbing incident

Staff Reporter

Nehru Avenue closed due to president’s investiture ceremony

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign