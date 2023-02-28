February 28, 2023

Woman arrested for impersonation at Paphos airport

File photo: Paphos Airport

Police on Monday took into custody a 22-year-old woman for impersonation at Paphos airport.

According to the police spokesman and head of CID, Michalis Nikolaou, on Monday around noon, the woman presented herself at departures with the intention of leaving for France.

During passport control, police determined that the passport she presented was a genuine one, but that it depicted someone else. 

The  woman was arrested and taken into custody for the crime of impersonation.

