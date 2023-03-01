March 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hospitals overcrowded due to seasonal flu

By Jonathan Shkurko00
hospital, nurse, mortality, excess deaths, health

Pulmonology, pathology and ICU wards in hospitals managed by the State Health Organisation (Okypy) are facing overcrowding due to an increase in seasonal flu cases, a statement released on Wednesday said.

According to Okypy, patients are also facing long waiting times to be seen at hospitals and as far as ambulances are concerned.

The organisation has apologised for the ongoing issues, assuring it is hard at work to reduce the disruptions.

