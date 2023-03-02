Restaurant review: Yummy India, Larnaca

The second Friday of January is known as Quitters Day, the day people tend to give up on their new year’s resolutions. I lasted a little longer than that before having a little blip in my promise to have a healthier 2023.

I found myself with some time off on a weekday afternoon and thought it would be a good time to take advantage of restaurants not being too busy or overcrowded. We were in the mood for something we’d not had for a while and so headed into town to try an Indian restaurant I had only just heard of.

Yummy India is a quaint restaurant down in the heart of town, almost hidden away but just a stone’s throw away from the newly developed Q city centre in Larnaca. Despite only having recently heard about Yummy India, they have been operational since 2015 and have two other restaurants, one in Nicosia and a new one in Limassol!

Although the outdoor seating area was cute and surrounded by artwork on one side and greenery on the other, it was a crisp afternoon so we sat indoors. As we walked in, traditional music was gently playing in the background so, although there was only one table occupied, there was a pleasant atmosphere. The music was loud enough to drown out conversation from the other table but not so loud that you couldn’t have your own.

The waiter who came over to give us menus was polite and I was really impressed with the variety of food available. Many of the usual well known dishes and also a few I had never heard of. There was also, quite randomly, a section with Chinese food! I’m partial to a bit of Chinese but didn’t think that Yummy India should be the place to have it! After narrowing down my options, I opted for the chicken Lababdar – a creamy sauce cooked with spices, cashews and topped with cheese. My dining partner ordered a Korma (I know, I know, not the most ‘original’ choice). However, the waiter suggested that rather than have it mild, to add some green chillies and literally, spice it up a little. We also ordered garlic and peshwari naan and rice.

The food took quite a while to arrive but we didn’t mind. The music created a pleasant atmosphere and we were happy to chat while waiting. Finally, the food arrived and it looked fantastic. Mine was a wonderful vibrant red while the korma was a deep yellow. It was a good job we only ordered the one rice to share because the serving was huge!

As promised on the menu, my dish was topped with cheese but I was soon to discover that there was a wonderfully smooth cheese throughout the dish. The satisfying string of melted cheese came up out of the bowl as I put it on my plate. As I did so, I also released the delightful scent of all the Indian spices. From the smell alone, I could taste it and, I already loved it! The conversation had come to a stop simply because we were both ‘mmm-ing’ with delight. I tried some of the korma and, exactly as the waiter had said, the added spice added to the rich and creamy flavour.

I was also soon to find out that the bowl our food was served in may have looked small but, they somehow managed to fit a lot of food in it! Actually, more meat than I have had at other Indian restaurants. The garlic naan was VERY garlicky, just as I like it. However, the peshwari naan that I was looking forward to was rather plain. It didn’t have the flavours I was hoping for.

We had invited a couple of other people to join us for lunch that day but they couldn’t make it. However, we were so pleasantly surprised with the flavour and quality that, I ordered two dishes to take away so that they could also have a meal to enjoy as much as we did. The food travelled well and I have it on good authority that it was thoroughly enjoyed.

A bonus to the whole experience was the prices. For the quality of the food and the quantity, Yummy India is very reasonably priced. Needless to say, not only will I be going back again but, I would also recommend Yummy India as a top choice to anyone who likes Indian food.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Indian food

WHERE Yummy India, 58, Zenonos Pierides Kiteos street, Larnaca

WHEN 12 noon-4pm, 5-11pm

HOW MUCH main courses from €8.50, naans from €2

CONTACT 24 400885