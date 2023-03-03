March 3, 2023

Nursing students participate in Cyprus Seeds programme

A research team of the department of nursing of the Cyprus university of technology (Tepak) is among the ten teams selected for participation in the Cyprus Seeds programme.

The team is composed of Dr Andreas Charalambous, Associate Professor of the Department of Nursing, CUT, as the scientific leader, Maria-Dolores Christofi, PhD student of the Department, as the researcher (“champion”) and Theodoros Stavrou, graduate of the Department, as an external collaborator.

The aim of the research team of the CUT is to commercialise a series of plant-based nanomedicine formulations for the supportive, combined and integrated care of cancer patients. This is part of the Cyprus Seeds programme, which will run from January 2023 to June 2024.

Cyprus Seeds is a non-profit organisation that supports the commercialisation of academic research in Cyprus.

The team expresses its thanks to Cyprus Seeds, the Director General of the Organization Maria Markidou Georgiadou, the Director Margarita Kyprianou and the whole team of Cyprus Seeds for this opportunity and their contribution. More information can be found at the following link: https://cyprusseeds.com/projects/cancer-nanoherb/

Tepak’s department of nursing started its operation during the academic year 2007-2008, with the aim to create, transfer and apply nursing knowledge to prepare nurses capable of practicing nursing safely at national and international level. It is ranked 76-100 among the 300 best universities worldwide and first in Cyprus and Greece, according to the results of the prestigious Shanghai 2021 List.

