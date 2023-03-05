March 5, 2023

Man arrested after more than 100 ecstasy pills found in Famagusta home

By Andria Kades

A 28-year-old man was arrested after he was found with over 100 ecstasy pills and over 30g of cannabis in his Famagusta home, police said on Sunday.

Drug squad officers who searched his home also found a bag containing 1g of white powder believed to be cocaine.

They also found 105 ecstasy pills, as well as three sachets containing brown solid cannabis resin substance, weighing a total of approximately 2.5g.

A police bulletin added “a quantity of cannabis plant matter weighing approximately 32g in total, and cannabis resin weighing approximately one gram were found in the 28-year-old’s residence.”

The suspect was arrested and detained in connection with drug possession and intent to supply. Investigations continue.

 

