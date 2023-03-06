March 6, 2023

Around About: Photography exhibition looks at life and people

Russian photographer, theatre actress and director Tanya Paleeva presents her first solo photography exhibition titled Around About at Gallery Morfi in Limassol later this month, for just a few days. The exhibition will open March 17 and will remain open throughout the weekend, showcasing photographs from around the world taken on her phone and dedicated to life and people.

“There’s nothing more beautiful than people, no-thing,” says a quote by Anton Chekhov and for Tanya it strikes a chord. “I agree with him,” she says. “My exhibition is dedicated to people, to the beauty of human beings. Through my photographs, I would like to declare my love for life. For life, that is here and now. Life, that I sometimes want to stop, or sometimes want to speed up. For life, which is simple, but likes to pretend to be complicated”.

As such, with her exhibited photographs, Tanya invites viewers to think about time with her. How it spins around, how it rushes by or feels too slow at times and how in the present moment we feel, observing the self and what is going on around us. The exhibition’s images were taken in different areas around the world on Tanya’s mobile phone.

“I started documenting life in photos when my friends gave me my first iPhone,” she adds. “I felt a bit like peeping in on life, because a huge part of my main profession is observing people – analysing their behaviour. For me, photography is a meditation, a journey to myself through the world. Sometimes the camera can see more than the eye and I find that to be a miracle.”

 

Around About

Photography exhibition by Tanya Paleeva. March 17-19. Morfi Gallery, Limassol. Opening event: 5pm. Saturday – Sunday: 10am-1pm and 4.30pm-9pm. Tel: 99-345474

