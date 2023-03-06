March 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

House president files police report over fake news

By Andria Kades05
House President Annita Demetriou (CNA)

House president Annita Demetriou on Monday filed a police report over what she described a mud-slinging operation against her and her family.

She citied there had been fake news articles targeting her and her family.

“At some point, patience runs out. For a while now there has been an ongoing mudslinging operation targeting me and my family. The scenarios created and making the rounds are unbelievable.”

Demetriou said she was at the centre of this as a young, female politician.

She added she had remained patient for a while because she knew public figures often become the target of attack however “when family members are targeted, with completely false information circulated about them, then I have an ethical duty to speak out.”

The House president said she filed a police report over the matter citing fake news.

