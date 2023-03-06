March 6, 2023

Problems with Aradippou’s industrial zone unresolved since 1992

By Nick Theodoulou00
House commerce committee meeting in Aradippou

The Aradippou industrial zone was the focus of Monday’s House energy committee, as stakeholders vowed to finally resolve long-standing issues which they were told threaten productivity and the quality of products.

Disy MP and committee chair Kyriakos Hadjiyiannis explained that the problems remain unresolved since 1992 when industries were moved from populated areas to the current industrial zone.

He stated that the core problem is that no lease or contract has been signed for the 45 or so plots that make up the industrial area, adding that the law, and terms and conditions have not yet been set.

“The chronic problem also impacts the operation of industrial units, meaning there is no quality water and proper allocation of plots,” he said, explaining that it hinders the development and growth of the industrial zone.

He emphasised that food production units are also operating in this area and “we have to be very sensitive in regards to this”.

The committee visited the site as they were joined by the Aradippou mayor, along with representatives from the interior ministry, the town planning council, and industrialists unions.

Evangelos Evangelides, Aradippou’s mayor, said the issues have been ongoing for years.

“We’re trying to resolve the myriad of problems out of court as the municipality believes that if the issue heads to court it will be to the detriment of the industrialists as they have been using the premises without paying the correct rent,” he explained.

The audit office stated in 2017 that the government is not making sound financial use of state land in industrial areas, frequently allowing private entities to profiteer from easements.

