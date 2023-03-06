RenQ Finance’s (RENQ) popularity is already above that of Avalanche (AVAX) and Chainlink (LINK) even though it’s just in its presale

The cryptocurrency industry is booming, markets are regaining power, public opinion has turned positive, and capital is pouring in.

Interest among investors is starting to grow; The global cryptocurrency market has focused on RenQ Finance (RENQ), which is making it gain greater fame than competing cryptocurrencies – AVAX and LINK just at its presale market phase.

A brand-new DeFi sensation named RenQ Finance has emerged on the cryptocurrency market.

The project steps in as a solution to problems other DeFi platforms had previously left unaddressed.

RenQ Finance enters the market as a unified platform for a decentralized world, and due to its innovative development, it has started to receive high praise from top analysts.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche was launched as an open-source blockchain in 2020. The native token of the network, AVAX, has a hard cap and is used for the platform’s connection, security, and payment capabilities.

Staking functions on the blockchain and paying network fees require AVAX tokens.

AVAX, which is down by over 17% from its 7-day high of $21.70 and currently sells at $16.7 as of writing, has been declining for a month.

AVAX has fallen from an all-time high of $146.18 leading to a whooping decline of -89%.

Contrarily, RenQ Finance is experiencing rising prices along with a positive sentiment and popularity.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is a decentralized blockchain network created using Solidity to transfer encrypted data and information from off-chain, external sources to on-chain smart contracts.

LINK, an Ethereum currency used for payments, compensating node operators, and security, powers the blockchain.

Nevertheless, LINK has been facing challenges with the high transaction fees on the Ethereum network. Its price has been on a continuous decline for the past two years, reaching a peak of $52.89 in 2021 and then plummeting by -87% to its current market price of $6.9 as of writing.

This has led to a decrease in its popularity in the crypto space, while RenQ Finance continues to gain fame.

RenQ Finance (RENQ)

RenQ Finance serves as a unified platform for the decentralized world. Its protocol links isolated blockchains within the DeFi sector, establishing a multi-chain market for transacting various crypto assets.

The platform offers the benefits of both centralized and decentralized exchanges while also resolving the issues that plague both. Centralized exchanges (CEXs) typically withhold custody of users’ assets, exposing their money to bankruptcy risks. RenQ’s decentralized, uncensored structure eliminates this risk.

On the other hand, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) face challenges when it comes to linking to financial instruments and markets. RenQ Finance combines all the features of DEXs into one application, allowing users to access liquidity quickly and easily in the form of financial assets and markets.

RenQ is a community-driven organization that will function autonomously. The goal of Renq is to provide a complete solution that can be used by all levels of traders, from beginners to seasoned pros. New users are currently compelled to use centralized exchanges since doing so is easier for them. Yet, new users will be able to make use of all the advantages of centralized exchanges while utilizing a decentralized solution with the RenQ wallet.

RENQ token is the governance currency of the platform; token holders and Liquidity Providers have the right to participate in the policy and decision-making of the platform.

RenQ Finance has gained superior popularity over AVAX and LINK because it has an unbeatable edge; it is an innovative platform that will raise the standards in terms of delivering DeFi services. RenQ integrates the qualities of autonomy, transparency, decentralization, and anonymity into its platform making users enjoy reliable, fast, and profitable DeFi services.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail