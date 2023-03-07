March 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

29 stopped at Paphos airport this year with false ID

By Jonathan Shkurko00
thumbnail paphos airport 2
File photo

A total of 29 people have been convicted by the Paphos district court since the start of the year after they were all found guilty in cases of forgery and impersonation.

According to Paphos police chief Nikos Tsapis, the 29 convicts are all third country nationals stemming from Europe, Asia and Africa, and they were caught with forged documents while they were attempting to leave Cyprus.

All of them were brought before the Paphos district court and sentenced to jail for a minimum of three months.

 

Related Posts

SkillsCyprus contest to be help on March 23

Nikolaos Prakas

Hate speech remains widespread in Cyprus, European report finds

Iole Damaskinos

Christodoulides set to meet with Colin Stewart and Rosemary DiCarlo

Andria Kades

HIO announces revision to Gesy data protection policy

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Paphos municipalities pleased with wedding tourism reboot

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign