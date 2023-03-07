March 7, 2023

Aleppo airport out of service after Israeli attack, earthquake aid supplies re-routed

By Reuters News Service
saudi aid plane lands in aleppo
File photo: A Saudi aid plane carrying supplies for the earthquake victims at Aleppo airport REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

Syria’s transport ministry said on Tuesday it would re-route flights carrying earthquake aid following an overnight Israeli aerial attack that put Aleppo International Airport out of commission.

The attack damaged the runway of Aleppo International Airport and took the airport out of service early on Tuesday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

It said flights would now land in either Damascus or Latakia airports. Dozens of planes carrying aid from the Middle East, Europe and further afield have landed in Syria following the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Syrian state media said Israel carried out the attack on the northern airport. The Israeli military declined to comment.

