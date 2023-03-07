Are any of us safe, asks Migs after suspended sentence for attempted murder

A suspended jail sentence for a man who tried to kill his wife is infuriating and simply unacceptable, the Mediterranean Institute of Gender Studies (Migs) said on Tuesday.

Decrying the sentence, the institution said court had showed its “complete ignorance over the phenomenon of violence against women and its dynamics.”

The case concerns a 63-year-old man who tried to murder his wife in Tala in October last year, and then went to police to report what happened. On Monday he was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for three years.

Justifying the suspended sentence, Paphos court said the man’s actions in going to the police showed he “sincerely regretted” what he did.

As such, any danger that he would risk re-offending appeared to have been minimised.

A damning statement by Migs questioned what message the court’s decision was sending to society “when with an apology and an indication of regret” an attempted murderer is set free.

Also, regret is a common behaviour from perpetrators “and under no circumstances does it guarantee an end to violence or its escalation.”

This raises serious questions and doubts over the court’s approach to domestic violence, Migs added.

“How is the victim of an attempted femicide vindicated? Are there any protection measures for the victim? Was there a risk evaluation over this woman’s life?”

Migs questioned where women’s access to justice was. “Are any of us safe?”

The institution also added that according to the criminal code law, article 214 specifies a life sentence for attempted murder.

“Decisions like this shake our trust in the justice system and infuriate us. We stand by this woman and every woman that experiences violence. We stand against every institution that reduces the value of life for women with such decisions.”

The Cyprus Mail contacted the attorney-general’s office which said that it needs time to review the details of the case before making a decision on whether it will appeal it.