March 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Stek warns of inadequate regulation of tourism rentals

By Andria Kades00
rental property airbnb cyprus

The Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) on Tuesday warned of “inadequate regulation” of self-catering tourist accommodations.

It said there were between 80,000 and 100,000 rooms rented out to tourists that do not adhere to the proper procedures, and “very few” had actually registered up until recently. The numbers reflect around the same capacity of the entire hotel industry, Stek noted.

The association was referring to homes and rooms within them rented out on a nightly basis through platforms such as Airbnb.

The association highlighted such accommodation facilities should register as soon as possible and have up to a one-year grace period to obtain all the necessary licences. It suggested there could be a footnote on their license denoting there were still pending processes required.

“Adhering to all safety rules is of critical importance. In case of an accident it will not only be the accommodation that is exposed but the entire country as a tourist destination,” Stek said.

It suggested there could be frequent inspections to assess whether all health and safety rules were being adhered to, an overnight stay fee could be paid to local authorities and allowing renting out property for a set amount of time per year.

Last month, lawmakers called for a crackdown on people renting out their properties but who continue to evade the taxman by not registering with the government.

 

Related Posts

Cypriot choir to take part in Commonwealth celebrations in London

Nikolaos Prakas

Health minister says mind set in public hospitals needs change

Jonathan Shkurko

Changes set to be made to twice-yearly exams

Nick Theodoulou

President has specific people in mind for EU Cyprus problem role

Andria Kades

Refugee estate title deeds should be given ‘as soon as possible’

Nikolaos Prakas

The secret weapon of Cyprus sport

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign