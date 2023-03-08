Health officials called to prioritise kidney disease

The continuous upgrading of national health scheme Gesy will contribute to the timely treatment of patients with kidney disease, according to a statement released by the Cyprus Renal Association ahead of World Kidney Day.
Celebrated worldwide on March 9, World Kidney Day is a global health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems all over the planet.
The association said that one in 10 adults worldwide nowadays suffers from a chronic kidney disease.
“Without the necessary support, chronic kidney diseases can be fatal, as their mortality rate are showing a progressive annual increase,” the statement said.
“Data indicates that by 2040 chronic kidney diseases will be the fifth cause of death on Earth. Without effective measures to prevent and delay their progression, patients will be faced with a plethora of problems, such as renal function replacement therapies such as dialysis, peritoneal dialysis and kidney transplants.
“In light of this, this year’s theme for World Kidney Day will be ‘Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable’.”
The association called on health policy makers to adopt comprehensive health strategies that prioritise prevention, early detection and management of non-communicable diseases, which include kidney diseases.
Furthermore, it stressed that health care services should provide equitable and appropriate access to care for the chronically ill in times of emergency, and governments should include emergency preparedness plans when needed.
“That said, patients with chronic kidney diseases should also plan for emergencies by preparing emergency kits that include food, water, medical supplies and medical records.
“Unfortunately, Cyprus has a particularly high rate of diabetic and hypertensive kidney diseases compared to the average of other countries, which makes it necessary to educate citizens on the need to change their lifestyle, by changing their eating habits and incorporating exercise into their daily lives.”