March 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Neophytou congratulates Christodoulides on presidency

By Nick Theodoulou0205
Averof Neophytou meeting President Christodoulides at the presidential palace on Wednesday (Christos Theodorides)

Outgoing Disy leader Averof Neophytou met with President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday and congratulated the new president and wished him every success.

Neophytou did not attend Christodoulides’ official ceremony in parliament last week, although he had informed his former rival in advance that this would be the case – being abroad for personal reasons.

The Disy leader and former Disy member Christodoulides fought a bitter election which saw the centre-right party split into fractious camps, although conciliatory messages after the election tempered the mood.

“Upon my return I requested a meeting to officially congratulate him on assuming the position of president, to wish him and the new government every success towards our nation,” Neophytou told reporters at the presidential palace.

Leadership elections for a new Disy leader will be held on Saturday. The contest is between House president Annita Demetriou and party spokesman Demetris Demetriou.

