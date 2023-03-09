Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are top Crypto contenders for 2023

Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) have experienced a huge increase in trading volume lately. This proves once again that Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) are catching the attention of more and more investors.

On the other hand, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to do well in its presale. The ORBN token is currently in phase 9 of presale with a gain in price of over 1988% and 14 million ORBN tokens available for sale.

Here are some of the main reasons that we think may have caused the increase in activity for Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a well-known Layer-1 blockchain that is optimized for the creation of dApps and other blockchain technologies.

The main mission of Avalanche (AVAX) is to outperform Ethereum (ETH) by offering users faster transaction processing speeds with no compromise on scalability or security.

What has helped the success of Avalanche (AVAX) are its architecture and unique technology which means Avalanche (AVAX) has three blockchains – C-Chain, P-Chain and X-Chain.

These three blockchains all serve a unique function on the network with the Avalanche (AVAX) network using several consensus protocols for improved efficiency.

Since the start of the year, the Avalanche (AVAX) price and trading volume activity have experienced a surge. AVAX’s price stands at $16.25 at the time of this writing with a $141,138,771 24-hour trading volume which makes for more than a 40% increase since last month.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a smart contract scaling platform that is built on the Ethereum (ETH) network and features side chains that help improve efficiency and make for shorter transaction times.

Polygon (MATIC) could help solve many of the problems that are part of the Ethereum (ETH) network such as high fees and slow transactions. Sidechains are the answer to all these issues for Polygon (MATIC).

By using the Proof-of-Will (PoW) method, Polygon (MATIC) tries to address Ethereum’s (ETH) issues related to scalability and it could gain a lot from Ethereum’s (ETH) Merge which takes Ethereum (ETH) away from the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus and makes it use the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

In the end, the mission of Polygon (MATIC) is to build Ethereum’s (ETH) Internet of Blockchains which would include all of Ethereum’s (ETH) advantages such as its decentralized system and general accessibility in its multi-chain design.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) wants to completely transform the crowdfunding industry so it becomes more open to regular investors. By using the Launchpad, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) wants to mint NTFs that are backed by equity.

These NFTs are fractionalized for regular investors that don’t have millions of dollars to invest in startups. This way, an investor can invest even just $1 in a potentially profitable startup through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). On the other hand, this helps startups raise funds faster on the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Web3 platform.

All these advantages have increased the demand for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens in the presale with crypto experts arguing that the price could gain 6000% during the presale.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale also includes a 50% transaction bonus available until 6th March, now set at a 25% discount bonus from 7th March.

