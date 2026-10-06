Invest Cyprus has called for closer investment and innovation links between Cyprus and Greece, saying stronger cooperation could help smaller ecosystems attract more international capital and strengthen their global reach.

Speaking at the BiG Innovation Forum, Invest Cyprus chief executive Marios Tannousis presented Cyprus’ perspective on attracting innovative companies and investment, with particular emphasis on the pharmaceutical and medtech sectors.

He also emphasised the importance of stronger synergies between Cyprus and Greece, arguing that closer links and greater cooperation could help the two countries build scale, strengthen their international visibility and improve access to global investors.

The wider discussion focused on innovation, investment and the opportunities available to smaller, agile ecosystems, as well as ways to mobilise more institutional capital and build stronger investment ecosystems.

Invest Cyprus said “cooperation can act as a multiplier for smaller markets by bringing together complementary strengths and opening up new opportunities for investment and innovation.”

The panel included Marianna Nathanail, Haris Lambropoulos and George Zavvos, alongside Tannousis.

The discussion was moderated by Lina Nikolopoulou, while Invest Cyprus also thanked Nikos Kyrpides for the invitation to participate in the forum.

The event provided an opportunity to exchange views on how institutional capital can be mobilised more effectively and how stronger links between markets can support the development of more competitive investment ecosystems.

During the forum, Tannousis also met Christos Staikouras, governor of the Bank of Greece, and attended a discussion with him on the evolving investment and economic landscape in the region.

The forum brought together investors, policymakers and business figures, with discussions centred on the role of capital, confidence and connectivity in supporting future investment and innovation.