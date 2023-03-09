March 9, 2023

Government official criticised for holding two posts

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Deputy government spokesperson Doxa Komodromou

Deputy government spokeswoman Doxa Komodromou has come under fire from auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides, who said on Thursday she was in breach of her contract as she still retained her seat as a spokesperson of the University of Cyprus (UCy).

Michaelides said that Komodromou has taken on the role in the government, without having quit from her position at the university, and that she is even in discussions to maintain her seat at the institution.

Also, speaking during the House audit committee session, Michaelides said that Komodromou had also worked at a private TV station, without having received the proper approvals from the university.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Michaelides’ spokesman Marios Petrides said that the auditor-general would refer the matter to President Nikos Christodoulides.

He added that on February 28, the position at the university should have been vacated, as in the case of Foreign Minister Constandinos Kombos, who was a professor at UCy ahead of taking on the position at the ministry.

“We do not understand how it can be in effect for one person and not the other,” he said.

 

