March 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Number of dialysis patients in Cyprus doubled from 2014

By Elias Hazou00
Press conference held at the Nicosia General Hospital on Thursday, on the occasion of World Kidney Day
Press conference held at the Nicosia General Hospital on Thursday, on the occasion of World Kidney Day

In Cyprus the number of kidney patients on dialysis doubled from 2014 to 2022, while a significant percentage of people with a kidney disorder are unaware of their condition, speakers at a news conference said on Thursday.

The news conference was held on the occasion of World Kidney Day.

Alexia Panagidou, of the Cyprus Renal Association, cited statistics showing that last year the number of people on dialysis treatment was double that in 2014. In 2022 the number stood at 1095 – compared to 933 in 2020, 788 in 2018, and 548 in 2014.

Panagidou highlighted an important issue, namely that many individuals do not know they suffer from some sort of kidney disorder – something which contributes to a worsening of symptoms.

She called for greater emphasis on prevention and early treatment to be provided within the national health system or Gesy.

In her own remarks, Dr Kyproulla Demetriou, director of the Nursing Clinic at Nicosia general hospital, spoke of the factors behind kidney disorders – these include diabetes, high blood pressure, heredity, prostatic hyperplasia, and obesity.

On the flipside, factors reducing the risk of kidney disorders are general fitness, healthy eating, quitting smoking and not using non-prescription drugs such as anti-inflammation pills and pain killers.

Emily Groutidou, of the Pancyprian Organisation of People with Kidney Disorders, said that worldwide an estimated 850 million suffer from kidney impairment but don’t know it.

Also, globally around two million kidney patients are receiving treatment, are on dialysis or receive transplants.

The theme for World Kidney Day 2023 is “Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable.” World Kidney Day is a worldwide health awareness campaign observed every year on the second Thursday of March.

Related Posts

Committee set to evaluate Cyprus’ earthquake preparedness, building quality

Staff Reporter

Christodoulides: Twice-yearly exams have failed

Nikolaos Prakas

Fall in love with Pedoulas

Paul Lambis

Foreclosure bill to be discussed by House finance committee

Andria Kades

Cyprus Airways issues apology over complaint filed by passenger

Jonathan Shkurko

Man sentenced to prison for assisting illegal entry

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign