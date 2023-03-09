March 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Ukrainian Cypriot aims for K2, the Savage mountain

By Nick Theodoulou
mountaineer
Evgenios Staroselskiy (left)

Intrepid mountaineer Evgenios Staroselskiy aims to raise the Cypriot flag over the world’s deadliest summit: K2, otherwise known as the Savage mountain.

Based in Limassol, Staroselskiy has raised the Cypriot flag over six of the seven most famous peaks – including Everest, accomplished in 2019 – with K2 in Pakistan looming on the horizon.

The Savage mountain has killed one climber for every four who succeed at the summit.

The daring Ukraine-born Cypriot sets out in June to raise the flag. At a press conference, he also vowed to shout from the summit: “The power of the small island and its amazing people, who know how to dream and can win.”

He’s already climbed and raised the Cypriot flag on Africa’s Kilimanjaro, Europe’s Mount Elbrus, South America’s Aconcagua and Asia’s Everest.

But K2 (8,611 metres above sea level) is a different beast, although with decades of experience and support from the Cyprus Olympic Committee; Staroselskiy is confident that Pakistan’s peak can be reached.

At the conference, Staroselskiy said that Cyprus has given him a lot since 2011 – when he moved to the island – and this is his way of returning the love he has been shown.

 

 

