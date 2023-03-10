A minute with Demetra Koukouma Member of the Cyprus women’s cycling team

Where do you live?

I live in Latsia with my family

What did you have for breakfast?

Chocolate oatmeal with a banana and peanut butter

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day is to wake up, eat a good breakfast, and go out for training. Then to be able to come home and relax.

Best book ever read?

I have started reading a lot of books lately. My favourite is Atomic Habits, which is about self-growth.

Best childhood memory?

Summers at my grandparents’ holiday home

What is always in your fridge?

Fruit and vegetables

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Usually, English pop

What’s your spirit animal?

A lion, because I am a dynamic person.

What are you most proud of?

For everything, I have accomplished so far.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I don’t usually watch movies.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

With health and fitness trainer and entrepreneur Natacha Oceane, because she inspires me.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Back to the time of the dinosaurs.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing the people, I love.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

To be more optimistic.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Being rude and disrespectful.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would spend the time with the people I love.