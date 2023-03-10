As Meme Coins falter in 2023, investors turn to TMS Network (TMSN), Filecoin (FIL), and Litecoin (LTC) for safe haven

When new industries arise, it’s common for gimmicks to start appearing, and the crypto industry is no exception. The last few years have seen an enormous buzz around ‘meme coins’ such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), but much like any other gimmick, people are starting to realize that it’s all style over substance.

Many investors of meme coins have finally sold up and are beginning to search for new safe havens. Three such candidates in the 2023 market are TMS Network (TMSN), Filecoin (FIL), and Litecoin (LTC), but are all three worthy investments? Read on to find out!

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is an investment platform with a twist – it’s fully decentralized meaning TMS Network (TMSN) users can invest in crypto, yet it is unified with derivatives such as FX, equities, and CFDs! These assets can be traded through AI bots, analytic tools, and discussions in social trading communities, all within the TMS Network (TMSN) platform that has democratically grown through a universal voting system!

Low fees and high speeds are also a staple of the TMS Network (TMSN) platform, so understandably, the first stage of the ongoing TMS Network (TMSN) presale has sold out rapidly. The token had already raised $2 million from a private incubation seed, but with $500,000 in additional funding from its presale so far, TMS Network (TMSN) is demonstrating itself as a true safe haven in 2023.

Filecoin (FIL)

When most people think about blockchain they instantly associate it with finance, but not every blockchain transaction has to be financial. In fact, tokens such as Filecoin (FIL) have evolved for other types of transactions, and in Filecoin’s (FIL) case this is file and data management. In today’s world of digital hard drives, it can be stressful to think about the privacy and security risks of data storage systems, and this is a stress that Filecoin (FIL) is beginning to resolve.



There just aren’t that many tokens out there similar to Filecoin (FIL) and enterprises worldwide are beginning to realize that they need a more secure and reliable data management system. With the indisputability of blockchain transaction authorization, Filecoin (FIL) shows the potential to give the industry the confidence they need to conduct business without worrying about file security, and this presents TMS Network (TMSN) with some stiff competition.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is a popular crypto token due to it being one of the early birds of the crypto scene. More specifically, Litecoin (LTC) is a level-2 token based on a fork of the Bitcoin (BTC) network, with Litecoin (LTC) being designed specifically to augment the efficiency and interoperability of the world’s most famous cryptocurrency.

Whilst level-2 tokens such as Litecoin (LTC) are essential to tokens like Bitcoin (BTC), investors are slowly moving away from Bitcoin (BTC) due to the negative implications its PoW (Proof of Work) protocol holds on the sustainability of crypto. Ultimately, this is leading many investors to leave their Litecoin (LTC) positions, and whilst it will still be in portfolios worldwide, TMS Network (TMSN) and Filecoin (FIL) are clearly far more reliable investments.

Final thoughts

Overall, Litecoin (LTC) is predicted to struggle in 2023 due to its involvement with the inefficient PoW protocols of Bitcoin (BTC). However, investors who have instead turned to TMS Network (TMS) and Filecoin (FIL) have made the right choice – these are far wiser investments as they are built on a foundation of innovation, not piggybacking of other tokens as Litecoin (LTC) does.

However, there can only be one true winner in 2023, and most analysts believe that TMS Network (TMSN) will take the prize. The TMS Network (TMSN) is simply far more accessible and innovative than any other investment platform seen so far, so there’s no surprise the presale has been so successful so far. Don’t worry, you’ve not missed out yet – check out the TMS Network (TMSN) presale today, but be quick as the second stage is finishing soon!

