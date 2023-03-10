March 10, 2023

Chlorakas kiosk robbed twice in two days

File photo

It’s Groundhog Day in Chlorakas as a kiosk was robbed again on Friday morning in the same way it had been hit just two days ago.

It appears that the same robber and same member of staff – aged 50 – were again face to face in the early hours.

The series of armed robberies of such businesses in Paphos prompted Michalis Nikolaou, the district’s police spokesman, to issue an alert calling on the businesses to take extra caution.

“We will continue doing our job in tackling such incidents, but we also require the cooperation of the owners and from the public,” he said, explaining that bakeries were targeted in the past.

The incident unfolded at 3:40am at a kiosk on Makarios avenue in Chlorakas, when a masked perpetrator, wearing black clothes, entered and brandished a pistol – demanding the cash from the till.

This time, the suspect made off with €300 while the robbery on Wednesday the robber made off with €400.

Both times, the suspect arrived and left on foot, used the same weapon and carried out the robbery in the early hours.

“Police are investigating, they check cars, and are on constant patrols but we can’t be outside of every kiosk and bakery,” Nikolaou said, adding that there are some measures which can be taken to minimise risk.

He explained that having two members of staff working night shifts together, along with reducing the amount of cash stored in tills could help significantly.

Chlorakas has been hit hard by a string of similar incidents, with another kiosk being robbed on Wednesday, too, in which two suspects with bats took €2,100. The two suspects then appear to have escaped with the assistance of a third person acting as a getaway driver.

The district’s police unit announced on Thursday that two arrests were made in connection to that robbery.

