March 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest for Chlorakas kiosk robberies

By Andria Kades00
A 23-year-old man who was believed to be behind the robberies of a Chlorakas kiosk was arrested, police said on Saturday.

The robberies took place on March 8 and 10, where the same man robbed the same kiosk on Makarios avenue in Chlorakas.

On Friday night, officers said they found evidence the 23-year-old’s flat, which is close to the kiosk.

A fake gun, believed to have been used in the robberies, was hidden in a megaphone, they said.

Officers also found black gloves and a black hood. Police also seized €195 which was found on him as evidence, along with a pair of shoes and black clothes.

The man denies any involvement.

A total of €700 was stolen from the kiosk during both robberies.

