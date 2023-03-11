March 11, 2023

Dead woman found at Petra tou Romiou (Update)

A 28-year-old woman was found dead at the Petra tou Romiou site in Paphos on Saturday morning.

According to police, she was there with her partner where under conditions that are still being investigated, she slipped and fell. The woman is originally from Ukraine and a permanent resident in Paphos.

The city’s police chief Nikos Tsappis said officers were investigating all scenarios that concern how she died.

Her partner, also from Ukraine said her death was due to an accident.

Police had to use a helicopter to retrieve her body due to how steep the area was.

Investigations continue.

