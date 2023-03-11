March 11, 2023

Land registry website still down

hacker The websites of many state-owned companies and news websites have suffered sporadic hacking attempts since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine

IT specialists were still trying to bring back the land registration website on Saturday, after a hacker attack began on Wednesday evening.

The government site has been down since.

Land registration director Elikkos Elia told CNA “we’re fighting at the same pace, technicians are making efforts to bring back the portal”.

Asked when the site will be ready to live, he said he was not in a position to know.

“Tomorrow we will know better as to when we will be able to have the website work again.”

Elia noted there was a backup however the tech teams was still examining whether there was a problem. So far it has not been possible to identify where either viruses or malware have been planted.

