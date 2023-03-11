Meta Masters Guild bounces back: MEMAG NFT store gets the community hyped

It’s not very often that a project team is able to put together a comprehensive plan that is able to target a massive global audience while also fully leveraging the value of Web3. However, that is exactly what the Meta Master Guild team has accomplished, and the rapidly expanding community is seeing huge levels of excitement at the prospect of the future MEMAG NFT store launch.

The cohesive plan laid out by the Meta Masters Guild team in the recent whitepaper includes mention of the Meta Masters Store, where players of games within the Meta Master Guild ecosystem are able to purchase items for use in-game. The prospect of an extensive secondary market for cosmetic items alongside the ability to power up in-game could create a huge economy with MEMAG at the heart of it — almost guaranteeing a huge level of price appreciation on the utility token’s value.

What is Meta Masters Guild?

Meta Masters Guild is the world’s first mobile-focused gaming guild and is creating an extensive gaming universe that is able to take advantage of the synergies across its different gaming experiences.

One of the areas that have received a huge amount of praise from crypto experts is the way in which Meta Masters Guild has pioneered the development of, and focus on, play-and-earn (P&E) mechanics, ensuring that the project is focusing on the importance of the gaming experience and putting the gaming users first. This is in contrast to the typical play-to-earn (P2E) approach, which can risk the financial rewards being the major focus instead of the gameplay.

In making this choice, Meta Masters Guild puts itself in a position to benefit from the huge predicted growth of GameFi, while also ensuring that, with gameplay as the main focus, a huge potential user base of gamers across the world.

Meta Masters Guild relies on a utility token called MEMAG, which is used as the currency of the entire ecosystem. With rewards earned in-game in the form of ‘Gems,’ these are exchangeable for MEMAG tokens — which can be staked, used at the Meta Masters Guild store, held as an investment or simply sold on the open market.

This extensive token utility means that as the user base of the ecosystem grows, so too will the buying pressure on the MEMAG token, making it a great choice of investment in light of the tiny market cap the project holds while still under the radar of most crypto investors.

Why is Meta Masters Guild’s NFT store getting so much attention?

The Meta Masters NFT store is driving a great deal of interest across the community as a result of the huge economic potential that it could represent. Investors know that there is a huge market for trading in-game items such as skins and power-ups, as this adds another dimension to the gameplay and can be extremely attractive to new users.

Alongside this, the Meta Masters Guild store could create a huge secondary market that increases the utility of MEMAG even further, and so investors are suitably excited as a result of the ambitious plans.

Is Meta Masters Guild the best investment right now?

It’s no wonder that savvy investors are flocking to the project in order to look to secure their MEMAG at the highly discounted rate available when taking into account the astronomical potential of the project. With the project looking set to be at the heart of the growing GameFi movement, we could see a dramatic level of price appreciation over the coming years.

When the project’s potential is considered alongside the incredibly low token value right now, it’s easy to see why so many in the space are convinced that MEMAG could be the best investment right now in crypto and beyond.

