March 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Finance minister heading to Brussels

By Katy Turner00
Finance Minister Makis Keravnos will on Sunday head to Brussels to take part in the meetings of the Eurogroup and Ecofin on Monday and Tuesday.

On the outskirts of the meetings, Keravnos will held meetings with the Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides and the president of the Eurogroup.

On Monday, the finance minister will take part in the meeting of euro area finance ministers, which will discuss macroeconomic and fiscal developments in the region.

Ministers will also exchange views on inflation developments and key issues related to global economic policy coordination with a view to upcoming international meetings. In addition, the Eurogroup will examine the revision of the EU’s economic governance framework and exchange views on the strategic policy objectives of a digital euro.

On Tuesday, the finance minister will represent Cyprus at the Ecofin Council meeting, where agreement will be sought on the review of economic governance.

Furthermore, ministers will exchange views on the economic and financial implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, focusing on energy-related aspects of the financial market.

Finally, among other things, the Council will seek to adopt conclusions on the guidelines for the EU budget for 2024, and will provide guidance on preparations for the upcoming meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, as well as for the IMF spring meetings.

