March 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New bishop of Paphos to be enthroned on Sunday afternoon

By Katy Turner050
tychikos

The new Bishop of Paphos Tychikos will be enthroned by Archbishop Georgios on Sunday afternoon at the Ayios Theodoros church in Paphos.

In the morning priests will gather at the Ayios Ioannis cathedral in Nicosia headed by the archbishop and with other members of the Holy Synod present.

During the ceremony, the episcopal consecration of Tychikos as bishop of Paphos will take place.

On Saturday, the service of the message of the election of Tychikos took place in the old cathedral of St. John.

Related Posts

Two due in court after excessive speeding on highway

Katy Turner

Driver arrested after drugs found

Katy Turner

Annita Demetriou wins Disy leadership taking almost 70 per cent of the vote (Update 7)

Andria Kades

Cyprus and Saudi Arabia to step up promotion of investments

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Christodoulides agrees to Akel request for national council meeting

Andria Kades

Police investigating racist attack at Larnaca school

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign