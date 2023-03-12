March 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police warn they will start checking for road tax payment

By Katy Turner0290
police checks 2 christos

After the period to renew road tax expired at midnight on Saturday, police on Sunday warned they will start checking for those who have not paid up.

If drivers are found without valid road tax they will be subject to the consequences outlined in the law, police said.

As of Sunday, police said during traffic checks when people are stopped whether or not that have paid road tax will also be established.

If it has not been paid, police said they will report drivers.

 

