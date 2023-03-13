March 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

A game-changing AI-generated campaign for Women’s Day

By Press Release01
Partners VMLY&R Women's Day campaign

Communications agency Partners VMLY&R is once again changing the game, this time having harnessed cutting-edge technology to commemorate Women’s Day.

Women are an amazing force of nature who can change everything. Too often, though, their gifts and amazing potential are not immediately perceived. Knowing and living these gifts first hand, Partners VMLY&R decided to share them with the world on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Selecting some of these gifts and amazing potential, and with the use of generative Artificial Intelligence, the agency transformed these powers into images, showcasing them in an innovative and creative way for the first time in Cyprus.

In the form of a social media carousel post, Partners VMLY&R shared the merger of AI with a celebration of the modern woman. Accompanying each of the post’s images, was text explaining the main feature given to AI for its generation, so that viewers could understand the trait chosen and how AI in turn, “saw” it.

Thereafter, the agency asked female influencers to share their own gifts and special traits, to turn them into a new image for each of them, which would serve as their social media personal avatar.

Similarly, Partners VMLY&R created a personal avatar for each woman in the company, honouring their value and contribution to the team in this imaginative way.

