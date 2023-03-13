March 13, 2023

Applause and flowers for new Disy leader

Newly elected Disy leader Annita Demetriou walked into the party offices to a round of applause and a bouquet of flowers on Monday as she took over the helm of a fragmented and deeply divided party.

Demetriou has made unity central to her election campaign, and she reiterated the term multiple times upon entering the office with a new title to her name, on top of being House president for the Republic of Cyprus.

“We have a lot of things we need to do, hard work, united the way it should be. I’m certain everything will go exceptionally well.”

Demetriou on Saturday garnered almost 70 per cent of the in-house votes during Disy’s party leader elections.

The new party leader began her day getting briefed by all Disy departments and also has a list of potential appointments that she must handle.

Demetriou is also likely looking ahead to the next round of elections Disy is set to hold, for the positions of vice and deputy leaders.

Confirmed in the running are Disy MP Savia Orphanidou for the role of vice president.

Meanwhile former MP Michalis Sofokleous, current MP Efthymios Diplaros and Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos have thrown their hat in the running for deputy leader.

Demetris Demetriou, Disy’s MP and former spokesman who ran and lost the party leadership post, said he would not run for any other position.

 

