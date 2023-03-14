March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

DiCarlo ‘eager’ to meet with Christodoulides, Tatar

By Jonathan Shkurko082
Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo
The UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Tuesday she is eager to discuss with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders the way forward on the Cyprus problem.

A post on her Twitter account said she is travelling to Cyprus for her first visit to the island, where she will also meet youth and women’s groups, as well as pay a visit to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

DiCarlo is also set to meet President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday morning. Later in the afternoon, she will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

During the same day, she will inaugurate a photo exhibition at the Home of Cooperation in the buffer zone and visit Famagusta by helicopter, as well as the buffer zone in Nicosia.

DiCarlo is expected to depart from Cyprus on Thursday.

