March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Restoration works on Larnaca seafront continuing on schedule

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Two projects concerning the restoration works of Piale Pasha’s historic buildings and the creation of an ‘artists park’ in the town’s Skala neigbourhood are progressing on schedule, Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras said on Tuesday.

Vyras paid a working visit to both sites, where he was briefed by contractors on the works’ progress.

After the visits, he told the media that improvements at both sites are already evident and that both projects are expected to be completed by early 2024.

The two projects are co-financed by the EU European Maritime and Fisheries Fund 2014-2020 and by the government, through the local development strategy for fishing areas of the Larnaca and Famagusta districts.

5

