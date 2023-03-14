March 14, 2023

Transport minister urges public to use new Limassol buses

The minister behind the wheel of one of the new buses

Limassol bus company Emel has acquired 150 new buses – 35 of which are electric – set to hit the road next month, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Tuesday.

Attending the handover ceremony at Limassol’s port, Vafeades said “the ministry’s aim is to offer better services to citizens to help the transportation problem and reduce pollution which stems from cars on the road.”

He added he was delighted that 35 of the vehicles were electric “and contribute greatly, create no noise and I was very happy to see that they have all the amenities that we expect from such a vehicle. I had the opportunity for a ride on the electric bus and I found that it was a comfortable, a small electric bus which will not affect the traffic through the streets of Limassol so much,” he said, expressing hope that the new buses “will be embraced by the residents of the city.”

All 150 buses have easy access for people with disabilities, space for baby carriages, wireless wifi, charging sockets for electronic devices, but also increased safety systems for the driver and passengers.

Vafeades stressed his readiness to improve bus stops that would help protect the public from the elements, but also ensure there is a good system in place that explains bus times and routes.

 

