March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ancient grave found in Limassol

By Nick Theodoulou00
ancient grave lim pic
The grave found during sewerage works

An ancient grave with two skeletons and vases were uncovered in Limassol on Wednesday as part of the ongoing anti-flooding roadworks.

The find has been attributed as belonging to the late Bronze Age (1,600 BC-1050 BC), with archaeologists from the antiquities department working around the clock to confirm any further artefacts.

The grave was uncovered in the Tziamoudas area along the Ellados and Navarinou streets, a location in which other similar graves were previously unearthed.

The Limassol sewerage board cited the antiquities department as stating that the immediate excavation works at the site will last until March 17.

The sewerage board explained that since the area was known to be of archaeological interest they had been cooperating already with archaeologists, who will now work to transfer the grave’s finds.

 

 

Related Posts

Rosemary DiCarlo in Cyprus to discuss stalled Cyprob negotiations (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas

New advice on Covid-19 vaccinations

Gina Agapiou

Police warning over firecrackers

Nick Theodoulou

Price increases have brought Cypriot consumers to their knees says union

Gina Agapiou

Arrested naked man attacks officers

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus impacted by Thursday’s Greece airport strike

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign