Auto Moto awards Nissan’s e-POWER ‘Best Innovation’ prize

Automotive magazine Auto Moto has awarded Nissan e-POWER their 2022 Innovation Prize. Richard Tougeron, Nissan West Managing Director, received the accolade on behalf of the company, at the recent Grand Prix award ceremony which took place in Paris.
Auto Moto, a pivotal media within the automotive press landscape in France, praised the marque’s innovative e-POWER technology, developed by, and unique to, Nissan vehicles. The system offers a unique approach to electrification, providing the feeling of driving a fully electric vehicle, unplugged.
The e-POWER system is comprised of a high-output battery that is complemented by a variable compression ratio 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-charged petrol engine, a power generator, an inverter and a 140kW electric motor of similar size and power output as found in Nissan’s electric vehicles.
What makes this powertrain technology unique is that the petrol engine is used solely to produce electricity, whilst the wheels are powered by the electric motor. The petrol engine always runs within its optimal range and best compression ratio, leading to superior fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions, as compared with a traditional internal combustion motor.
Thanks to the pure electric motor, there is no delay during acceleration. The immediate drive response generated by the 300 Nm torque offers a dynamic acceleration and an exhilarating feeling, bringing more fun to drive.
e-POWER powertrain has already been available on Nissan Qashqai since September, and is now available on the all-new Nissan X-Trail.
“Awarding the innovative e-Power technology is an homage to the pioneering philosophy of Nissan,” commented Nissan France Managing Director Richard Tougeron.
“Customers will love the 100 per cent electric feeling without ever having to charge.
“This technology offers the best of both worlds and represents the best of Nissan – daring, pioneering and innovating – whilst prioritising the driver.
“This represents a crucial milestone in Nissan’s electrification strategy.”
Discover more about Nissan’s innovative offerings at: https://www.pilakoutasgroup.com.cy/all-models/nissan