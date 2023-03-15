March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Free dental checks on March 20

By Nick Theodoulou00

Free dental checks will be available across all districts’ general hospitals on March 20 as the health ministry seeks to raise awareness of oral hygiene.

Free oral hygiene checks will also be available by booking at private dentists.

The ministry emphasised the importance of preventative dental care as being a means to tackling oral diseases.

