March 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Research centre to launch Cyprus forum for social innovation

The Synthesis Centre for Research and Innovation announced this week that is proceeding with the launch of the Cyprus Forum for Social Innovation, which is expected to help promote social innovation and social entrepreneurship in Cyprus.

According to an announcement, the centre stated that recent legislative developments related to social enterprises render the need to inform both the public and the Cypriot business community and local authorities more imperative.

“The Cyprus Social Innovation Forum aspires to be the voice of organisations, as well as entrepreneurs, who are interested in being active in social entrepreneurship and making a significant contribution to solving serious social problems in Cyprus,” the centre said.

“The initiative for the establishment of the Cyprus Social Innovation Forum is part of a broader effort to cultivate a culture of social innovation among state agencies, social partners, local government authorities, the business community, as well as the general public”, it added.

What is more, the centre said that the aim of the forum will be to keep its members informed of developments in the field, as well as to provide education and training and to participate in conferences, events and activities related to social innovation.

Moreover, forum members will have the opportunity to get in touch with social innovators from all over Europe and exchange ideas as well as good practices.

In addition, the members of the forum will be invited to submit their own opinions and suggestions, depending on their field of action and speciality and in turn be the agents of cultivating a culture of social innovation.

“The Forum aspires to be a lobbying body for the policies of the Cyprus government in terms of social innovation, as well as a space for formulating policies aimed at supporting and strengthening social enterprises and their equal participation in state tendering procedures,” the centre concluded.

Interested parties can contact [email protected] for more information.

