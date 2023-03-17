March 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes

By Reuters News Service00
putin

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour.

The ICC issued the warrant for Putin’s arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Earlier this week Reuters reported that the court was expected to issue warrants, the first in its investigation into the Ukraine conflict.

Separately the court issued warrants for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charges.

Related Posts

England to end pre-departure COVID test rule for arrivals from China

Reuters News Service

New chief judge in Washington to oversee secret Trump proceedings

Reuters News Service

Ghana mourns player Atsu killed in Turkey earthquake

Reuters News Service

Kremlin says Ukraine ‘illegally attacking’ Orthodox Church

Reuters News Service

Russia says it will destroy fighter jets sent to Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Top Turkish diplomat to visit Egypt after a decade of tension

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign