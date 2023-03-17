Live music in mountain villages this April

As the Music in the Mountains series continues, more and more local bands, duos and trios perform in Cyprus’ rural villages. Café-bars and restaurants will host some of the most well-known names of the Cypriot music scene. French tunes, Latin jazz, piano melodies and much more are coming up next month as April brings a new round of performances.
Agrovino Wine Bar in the cobblestoned village of Lofou will host the first performance in April, welcoming a jazz trio. Giorgos Krasidis, Irenaeos Koulouras and Stelios Xydias are considered to be among the most important and influential soloists and educators of jazz music on the island and on April 6 they will present a charming jazz repertoire.
Jazz will continue as the Cornaro Art Institute in Limassol hosts a piano duo on April 10. Vahagn Hayrapetyan, the international jazz piano star from Armenia, will perform for one night only with top local jazz pianist Dimitris Miaris in what promises to be an explosive evening of high-octane, creative, bebop for two pianos.
The following evening O Linós will bring a Parisian aroma to Ineia village as the Avant Tout Duo presents a jazz-swing show inspired by French music. Their performance will also feature retro melodies in English and Greek (besides their French standards), honouring singers such as Edith Piaf, Barbara, Dalida, Etta James and Rita Hayworth. On vocals, and with a slight theatrical style, is Vanessa Megalemou, while Vasilis Vourvopoulos plays the piano.
Finally, the Sea Gypsies, a three-piece blues fusion band, will introduce their signature blues-and-more style music to audiences at John’s Restaurant in Trimiklini on April 20. Blending rock beats, reggae rhythms and blues music, the Sea Gypsies turn well-known songs into their own cover with a twist. As with all Music in the Mountains shows, events are quick to get fully booked so those interested are encouraged to reserve a place soon.
Jazz Trio
With Giorgos Krasidis, Irenaeos Koulouras and Stelios Xydias. April 6. Agrovino Wine Bar, Lofou. 8pm-10pm. €15. Tel: 99-584871
Jazz Piano Duo
Vahagn Hayrapetyan performs with Dimitris Miaris. April 10. Cornaro Art Institute, Limassol. 7pm-9pm. €15. [email protected]. www.musicinthemountains.eu
Avant Tout Duo
Retro jazz and swing in French, Greek and English. April 11. O Linós, Ineia. 8pm-10pm. €15. Tel: 96-207351
Sea Gypsies
Three-piece blues fusion band live. April 20. John’s Restaurant, Trimiklini. 8pm-10pm. €10. Tel: 97-898997