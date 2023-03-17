March 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainWorld

Security staff at Heathrow Airport vote for 10-day strike

By Reuters News Service00
heathrow

Security staff at London’s Heathrow Airport voted on Friday to strike for 10 days, trade union Unite said.

The walkout, involving over 1,400 staff, will start on March 31 and end on April 9, Easter Sunday, the union said.

“It is the airport’s workers who are fundamental to its success and they deserve a fair pay increase,” Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said.

The union said the airport’s offer of a 10% pay increase could not make up for years of pay freezes and cuts.

In a statement, Heathrow said it had contingency plans in place to keep the airport running.

“Threatening to ruin people’s hard-earned holidays with strike action will not improve the deal,” a spokesperson for Heathrow said, adding that Unite should return to the negotiating table instead of striking.

Related Posts

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes

Reuters News Service

UK businesses mull moving cash after SVB chaos

Reuters News Service

England to end pre-departure COVID test rule for arrivals from China

Reuters News Service

New chief judge in Washington to oversee secret Trump proceedings

Reuters News Service

Ghana mourns player Atsu killed in Turkey earthquake

Reuters News Service

Kremlin says Ukraine ‘illegally attacking’ Orthodox Church

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign