March 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis00
image

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides begins his contacts in Brussels this coming week, aiming among other things to promote his proposal for a more active involvement of the European Union in the Cyprus issue. In other news, the online platform to make appointments at the immigration department has been taken down following abuse of the system exposed by the Cyprus Mail. And a woman aged 33 has been remanded for eight days by the Larnaca court after police said they found almost 17 kilos of cannabis in her luggage when she arrived on a flight from South Africa via Cairo on Saturday night.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. Subscribe to Cyprus Beat for daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox: www.cyprusbeat.com

